JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves

U.S. Marines Assault Amphibious Vehicles manned by Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, head ashore during Exercise Iron Fist 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 25. Marines and JGSDF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where the U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy/Released)

