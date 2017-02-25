(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault [Image 1 of 10]

    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shigeo Kaida, deputy chief of operations for the Western Army Infantry Regiment, left, and U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. David Coffman, deputy commanding general for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, answer questions regarding this years’ iteration of Exercise Iron Fist during a press conference, aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25, 2017. Marines and JDSGF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Byther/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 17:04
    Photo ID: 3190156
    VIRIN: 170225-M-WD014-109
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Tyler Byther, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault
    Iron Fist 2017 Amphibious Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Japanese
    AAV
    Red Beach
    JGSDF
    Marines
    Infantry
    U.S. Marines
    Amphibious Assault
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    Iron Fist
    Western Army Infantry Regiment
    WAIR
    Fighting 13th
    Assault Amphibious Vehicles
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT