    170225-N-DQ503-015

    170225-N-DQ503-015

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Elberg 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170225-N-DQ503-036 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 25, 2016) Line handlers watch as the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) departs for deployment. Carter Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Special 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 15:13
    Photo ID: 3190105
    VIRIN: 170225-N-DQ503-036
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 904.16 KB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170225-N-DQ503-015 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Elberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

