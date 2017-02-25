170225-N-DQ503-015 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 25, 2016) Families wave to Sailors preparing to depart for a deployment aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BAT ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and the Middle East. BAT ARG also includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, USS Bataan (LHD 5), USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Special 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg)

Date Taken: 02.25.2017