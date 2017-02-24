(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia

    1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tallin, Estonia – Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colo., participate in Estonia’s Independence Day Parade at Freedom Square, Feb. 24, 2017, as a show of unity during Operation Atlantic Resolve, reassuring NATO Allies and strengthening deterrence capabilities with partnered forces. Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Charlene Moler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia
    1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia

    TAGS

    4ID
    Estonia
    4th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    1st Battalion
    USAREUR
    68th Armor Regiment
    1-68 AR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

