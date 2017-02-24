1-68 participates in multinational parade in Estonia

Tallin, Estonia – Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colo., participate in Estonia’s Independence Day Parade at Freedom Square, Feb. 24, 2017, as a show of unity during Operation Atlantic Resolve, reassuring NATO Allies and strengthening deterrence capabilities with partnered forces. Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler)

