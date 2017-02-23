(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF weapons training [Image 3 of 13]

    ISF weapons training

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A British trainer verifies an Iraqi security forces soldier’s score during weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to train and improve the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017
    Photo ID: 3190011
    VIRIN: 170223-A-TR450-075
    Resolution: 5169x3438
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: AL ASAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF weapons training [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Lisa Soy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

