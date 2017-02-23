ISF weapons training

A British trainer from The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 Scots) and a Iraqi security forces soldier from 7th Iraqi Army Division, shake hands prior to weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to train and improve the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

