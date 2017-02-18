588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz

Soldiers from 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, take a tour of the gas chamber at the Auschwitz II–Birkenau concentration/extermination camp near Krakow, Poland, Feb. 18, 2017. A group of 50 BEB soldiers visited Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp and extermination center, with more than 1.1 million people killed there during World War II. Unlike the history they witnessed, the BEB Soldiers now are part of an Atlantic Resolve mission that seeks to preserve the liberties of Polish citizens. (U.S. Army photo by Ch. (Capt.) J. Adam Landrum, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

