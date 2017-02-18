(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz [Image 3 of 3]

    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Pvt. Jacob Debach, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance platoon specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks the grounds of the Auschwitz concentration camp near Krakow, Poland, Feb. 18, 2017, while listening to a guided tour. A group of 50 BEB soldiers visited Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers, with more than 1.1 million people killed there during World War II. Unlike the history they witnessed, the BEB Soldiers now are part of an Atlantic Resolve mission that seeks to preserve the liberties of Polish citizens. (U.S. Army photo by Ch. (Capt.) J. Adam Landrum, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 04:22
    Photo ID: 3189994
    VIRIN: 170218-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 253.08 KB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz
    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz
    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz

    TAGS

    tour
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    history
    World War II
    Nazi
    concentration camp
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Auschwitz
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    Krakow
    Birkenau
    588th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Iron Strong
    Boleslawiec

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT