588th BEB Soldiers experience sober history at Auschwitz

Pvt. Jacob Debach, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance platoon specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, walks the grounds of the Auschwitz concentration camp near Krakow, Poland, Feb. 18, 2017, while listening to a guided tour. A group of 50 BEB soldiers visited Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camps and extermination centers, with more than 1.1 million people killed there during World War II. Unlike the history they witnessed, the BEB Soldiers now are part of an Atlantic Resolve mission that seeks to preserve the liberties of Polish citizens. (U.S. Army photo by Ch. (Capt.) J. Adam Landrum, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

