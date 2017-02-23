ISF weapons training

An Iraqi security forces soldier loads a magazine into his M16A2 rifle during weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to train and improve the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)

