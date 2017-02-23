An Iraqi security forces soldier loads a magazine into his M16A2 rifle during weapons training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to train and improve the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lisa Soy)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 06:53
|Photo ID:
|3189990
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-TR450-010
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF weapons training [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Lisa Soy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
