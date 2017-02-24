(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Week in the Life 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    Week in the Life 2017

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Tanner Boggs performs preventative maintenance to the landing gear of an HC-130 Hercules fix-wing aircraft at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. Air Station Kodiak maintains five C-130 aircraft. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:30
    Photo ID: 3188129
    VIRIN: 170224-G-GW487-1021
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Week in the Life 2017
    Week in the Life 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Station Kodiak
    C-130 Hercules
    Week in the Life
    Week in the Life 2017
    Tanner Boggs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT