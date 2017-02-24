Petty Officer 3rd Class Tanner Boggs performs preventative maintenance to the landing gear of an HC-130 Hercules fix-wing aircraft at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. Air Station Kodiak maintains five C-130 aircraft. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 19:30
|Photo ID:
|3188129
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-GW487-1021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Week in the Life 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT