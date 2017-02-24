(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the Life 2017

    Week in the Life 2017

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Brody Froehlich and Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Adair conduct a post-flight inspection on a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. The flight crew returned from an area familiarization flight in the vicinity of Homer, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Week in the Life 2017
    Week in the Life 2017

