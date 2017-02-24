Marines Attend the 2017 CIAA President's Dinner

Major General Paul J. Kennedy, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, speaks to Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, president of Bowie State University, during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) President’s Dinner at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The Marines take part in the President’s Dinner at the CIAA to help spread awareness and inform others of educational and career opportunities that the Marine Corps can provide. The President’s Dinner assists recruiters by offering them different tools to reach students across the state. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

