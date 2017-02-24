(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Attend the 2017 CIAA President's Dinner

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Major General Paul J. Kennedy, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, speaks to Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, president of Bowie State University, during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) President’s Dinner at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The Marines take part in the President’s Dinner at the CIAA to help spread awareness and inform others of educational and career opportunities that the Marine Corps can provide. The President’s Dinner assists recruiters by offering them different tools to reach students across the state. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3188087
    VIRIN: 170224-M-CR240-005
    Resolution: 2176x1450
    Size: 475.74 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Attend the 2017 CIAA President's Dinner, by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines
    U.S. Army
    6th Marine Corps District
    6th MCD
    2017 CIAA

