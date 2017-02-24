(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC Visits Culver Academies [Image 1 of 3]

    CMC Visits Culver Academies

    CULVER, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks with students at the Culver Academies, Culver, Ind., Feb. 24, 2017. Neller spoke about leadership expectations, and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:27
    Photo ID: 3188052
    VIRIN: 170224-M-EL431-0060
    Resolution: 5589x2915
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: CULVER, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Visits Culver Academies [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

