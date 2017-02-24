Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks with students at the Culver Academies, Culver, Ind., Feb. 24, 2017. Neller spoke about leadership expectations, and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:27
|Photo ID:
|3188049
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-EL431-0067
|Resolution:
|4887x3399
|Size:
|12.24 MB
|Location:
|CULVER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Visits Culver Academies [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT