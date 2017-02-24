Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks with students at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind., Feb. 24, 2017. Neller spoke about leadership expectations, “Protect What You’ve Earned”, and answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
This work, CMC Visits University of Notre Dame [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
