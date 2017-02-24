Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony

170224-N-LY160-0369 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 24, 2017) Cmdr. Mike R. Dolbec, left, relieves Cmdr. Todd J. Nethercott, right, as the commanding officer of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), during a change of command ceremony on the historic submarine piers in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lee/Released)

