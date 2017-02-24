170224-N-LY160-0369 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 24, 2017) Cmdr. Todd J. Nethercott, commander officer, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), addresses guests during a change of command ceremony on the historic submarine piers in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3188036
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-LY160-0377
|Resolution:
|5386x3847
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT