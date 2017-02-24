(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lee 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170224-N-LY160-0369 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 24, 2017) Cmdr. Todd J. Nethercott, commander officer, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), addresses guests during a change of command ceremony on the historic submarine piers in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3188036
    VIRIN: 170224-N-LY160-0377
    Resolution: 5386x3847
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony
    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony
    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony
    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony
    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    pearl harbor
    comsubpac
    USS Texas
    navy
    change of command
    submarine squadron one
    SSN 775

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT