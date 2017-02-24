Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3188034 VIRIN: 170224-N-LY160-0369 Resolution: 5208x3720 Size: 2.72 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pearl Harbor Hosts USS Texas Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.