Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, pilots and command staff receive a morning weather brief at the air station’s Hangar 1, Feb. 24, 2017. The air station is home to three Coast Guard airframes; the MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and the C-130 Hercules fixed-wing. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.
Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:18
Photo ID:
|3188021
VIRIN:
|170224-G-GW487-1016
Resolution:
|7360x4912
Size:
|2.19 MB
Location:
|AK, US
This work, Week in the Life 2017: Air Station Kodiak weather brief, by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
