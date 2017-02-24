(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the Life 2017: Air Station Kodiak weather brief

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, pilots and command staff receive a morning weather brief at the air station’s Hangar 1, Feb. 24, 2017. The air station is home to three Coast Guard airframes; the MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and the C-130 Hercules fixed-wing. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:18
    Photo ID: 3188021
    VIRIN: 170224-G-GW487-1016
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life 2017: Air Station Kodiak weather brief, by PO1 Kelly Parker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MH-65 Dolphin
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station Kodiak
    C-130 Hercules
    Friday
    Week in the Life
    Week in the Life 2017

