Lieutenant Col. Marshalee E. Clarke, congressional liaison for the Office of The Assistant Secretary, left, and Capt. Joanna Reynolds, the regional advertising officer for 6th Marine Corps District, present the Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award to Monique Hall of Johnson C. Smith University following the women’s semifinals game of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Johnson C. Smith University defeated Virginia Union University 81 to 75. The Marines are present at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships to spread awareness to student athletes and fans about career and educational opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3188019 VIRIN: 170224-M-CR240-003 Resolution: 2814x1877 Size: 774.12 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.