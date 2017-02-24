Lieutenant Col. Marshalee E. Clarke, congressional liaison for the Office of The Assistant Secretary, left, and Capt. Joanna Reynolds, the regional advertising officer for 6th Marine Corps District, present the Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award to Joy Hickman of Virginia State University following the women’s semifinals game of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Virginia State University defeated Lincoln University 59 to 51. The Marines are present at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships to spread awareness to student athletes and fans about career and educational opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3188016 VIRIN: 170224-M-CR240-001 Resolution: 2386x1590 Size: 923.61 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.