(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Snow days

    Snow days

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Rick Emert 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Rob Day, mobilization and deployment readiness specialist, Army Community Service (ACS), uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk around the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s ACS Community Connection Building Feb. 3, 2016, morning. Fort Carson, along with the local schools and many businesses, were closed Feb. 1-2, 2016 due to a high volume of snowfall from Winter Storm Kayla. Areas of the post received up to 15 inches of snow, according to the 4th Infantry Division staff weather office. Call the weather line at 526-0096 for Fort Carson road conditions and delay/closure information. (Photo by Devin Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:48
    Photo ID: 3187764
    VIRIN: 020316-A-ON894-0001
    Resolution: 4700x3144
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow days, by Rick Emert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Snow
    fort carson
    inclement weather
    delay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT