Rob Day, mobilization and deployment readiness specialist, Army Community Service (ACS), uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk around the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s ACS Community Connection Building Feb. 3, 2016, morning. Fort Carson, along with the local schools and many businesses, were closed Feb. 1-2, 2016 due to a high volume of snowfall from Winter Storm Kayla. Areas of the post received up to 15 inches of snow, according to the 4th Infantry Division staff weather office. Call the weather line at 526-0096 for Fort Carson road conditions and delay/closure information. (Photo by Devin Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:48
|Photo ID:
|3187764
|VIRIN:
|020316-A-ON894-0001
|Resolution:
|4700x3144
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snow days, by Rick Emert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT