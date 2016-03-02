(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pioneering submariner, author speaks at Carderock to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, African American History Month

    Pioneering submariner, author speaks at Carderock to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, African American History Month

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Photo by Harry Friedman 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Retired Vice Adm. Melvin Williams Jr. receives a certificate of appreciation from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Rich Blank for speaking at the command’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day/African American History Month observance in West Bethesda, Md., Feb. 3, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Harry Friedman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:01
    Photo ID: 3187439
    VIRIN: 160203-N-XJ194-001
    Resolution: 2745x1830
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pioneering submariner, author speaks at Carderock to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, African American History Month, by Harry Friedman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pioneering submariner, author speaks at Carderock to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, African American History Month

    TAGS

    Carderock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT