Pioneering submariner, author speaks at Carderock to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, African American History Month

Retired Vice Adm. Melvin Williams Jr. receives a certificate of appreciation from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Rich Blank for speaking at the command’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day/African American History Month observance in West Bethesda, Md., Feb. 3, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Harry Friedman/Released)
