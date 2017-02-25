LCSRON ONE conducts Reserve Training Symposium

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2017) Rear Adm. John B. Mustin, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during a training symposium at Naval Base San Diego. The training symposium has been organized to develop leadership framework for West-coast based LCS reservists. The LCS reserve community is looking forward to increased involvement as LCSRON ONE continues to grow in force. The training symposium has been organized to develop leadership framework for West-coast based LCS reservists. The LCS reserve community is looking forward to increased involvement as LCSRON ONE continues to grow in force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Craig Z. Rodarte/Released)

