    LCSRON ONE conducts Reserve Training Symposium [Image 3 of 3]

    LCSRON ONE conducts Reserve Training Symposium

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Rodarte 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 24, 2017) Capt. Matthew McGonigle, deputy commodore, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Squadron (LCSRON) ONE, speaks during a training symposium at Naval Base San Diego. The training symposium has been organized to develop leadership framework for West-coast based LCS reservists. The LCS reserve community is looking forward to increased involvement as LCSRON ONE continues to grow in force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Craig Z. Rodarte/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:09
    Photo ID: 3187426
    VIRIN: 170224-N-YR245-041
    Resolution: 3849x2749
    Size: 845.81 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCSRON ONE conducts Reserve Training Symposium [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Craig Rodarte, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    San Diego
    Mustin
    Reserve
    LCS
    training
    NBSD
    LCSRON ONE
    McGonigle

