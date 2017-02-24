Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work meets with Linas Linkevičius, Lithuania’s minister of foreign affairs, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 14:42
|Photo ID:
|3187397
|VIRIN:
|170224-D-GY869-022
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170224-D-GY869-022 [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT