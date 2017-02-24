(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170224-D-GY869-022 [Image 3 of 5]

    170224-D-GY869-022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jette Carr 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work meets with Linas Linkevičius, Lithuania’s minister of foreign affairs, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Feb. 24, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3187397
    VIRIN: 170224-D-GY869-022
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170224-D-GY869-022 [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170224-D-GY869-034
    170224-D-GY869-027
    170224-D-GY869-022
    170224-D-GY869-011
    170224-D-GY869-009

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    deputy secretary of defense
    Bob Work

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT