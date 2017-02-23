(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Shaw plays dodgeball

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing play dodgeball at the 20th Force Support Squadron fitness center basketball court at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The Airmen participated in the game as part of a dodgeball tournament intended to boost morale and build camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3187158
    VIRIN: 170223-F-MP604-136
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Shaw plays dodgeball, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #Airmen
    #Morale
    #ACC
    #Resiliency
    #Shawafb

