Team Shaw plays dodgeball

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing play dodgeball at the 20th Force Support Squadron fitness center basketball court at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The Airmen participated in the game as part of a dodgeball tournament intended to boost morale and build camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

