Troy, Texas, native a Marine Corps drill instructor on Parris Island, S.C.

Staff Sgt. Jacob J. Aguillon currently serves as a senior drill instructor with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aguillon joined the Marine Corps in September 2006, and became a drill instructor in October 2014. “I remember the pride I had as a recruit when I graduated, and I wanted others to have the same feeling I had,” said Aguillon, a 28-year-old native of Troy, Texas. “I wanted to instill that discipline to those who want to better themselves.” About 600 Marine Corps drill instructors shape the approximately 19,000 recruits who come to Parris Island annually into basic United States Marines. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

