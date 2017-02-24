Pfc. Cody R. Hollister, honor graduate for Platoon 3008, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Hollister is from Scranton, Pa. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:18
|Photo ID:
|3187128
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-RK242-032
|Resolution:
|3678x5515
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
