Pfc. Lucas F. Dasilva Araujo, Platoon 3013, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 600 out of 600 points. Desilva Araujo, from Middle Village, N.Y., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:16
|Photo ID:
|3187122
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-RK242-055
|Resolution:
|3420x5130
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
