Pfc. Carlos J. Reyes, honor graduate for Platoon 3013, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Reyes is from Chicopee, Mass. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:16
|Photo ID:
|3187118
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-RK242-050
|Resolution:
|3265x4897
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT