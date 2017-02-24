Pfc. Vance H. Pritchard, honor graduate for Platoon 3012, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. Pritchard is from Denham Springs, La. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
02.24.2017
PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
