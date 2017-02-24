Pfc. Nicholas V. Caltabiano, the Lima Company high shooter, from Platoon 3009, scored 335 out of 350 points. Caltabiano, from Setauket, N.Y., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:16
|Photo ID:
|3187115
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-RK242-043
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT