An Airman and a Marine practice driving the R-11 aircraft refueler Nov. 16, 2016, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Seymour Johnson AFB is one of the test sites for a new program to turn government vehicle operator certifications into commercial driver’s licenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 13:18
|Photo ID:
|3187112
|VIRIN:
|161118-F-HV022-0005
|Resolution:
|5701x3806
|Size:
|16.26 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An Airman and a Marine practice driving the R-11 aircraft refueler, by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SJAFB takes wheel on new AF process
LEAVE A COMMENT