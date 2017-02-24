(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 6 of 9]

    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Pvt. Britney E. Edwards, Platoon 4007, Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, earned the company’s highest combined physical fitness and combat fitness score with a combined score of 600 out of 600 points. Edwards, from Elk Grove, Calif., graduated boot camp Feb. 24, 2017. (Photo by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:16
    Photo ID: 3187105
    VIRIN: 170224-M-RK242-026
    Resolution: 2886x4329
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017
    Lima &amp; Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT