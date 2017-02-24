Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 13:16 Photo ID: 3187105 VIRIN: 170224-M-RK242-026 Resolution: 2886x4329 Size: 2.18 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lima & Oscar Companies – Graduation Ceremony – Feb. 24, 2017 [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.