Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy speaks to the audience during his farewell ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:16
|Photo ID:
|3186966
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-HD608-121
|Resolution:
|4471x2976
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017. [Image 1 of 7], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
