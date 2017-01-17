(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017. [Image 1 of 7]

    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles Burden 

    Chief of Staff of the Army

    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy speaks to the audience during his farewell ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:16
    Photo ID: 3186966
    VIRIN: 170117-A-HD608-121
    Resolution: 4471x2976
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017. [Image 1 of 7], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.
    Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    General
    Service Member
    American Soldier
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    U.S. Army
    Army
    senior leaders
    Milley
    Mark A. Milley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT