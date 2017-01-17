Secretary of the U.S. Army Eric K. Fanning addresses outgoing Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy during a farewell ceremony in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 12:16
|Photo ID:
|3186958
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-HD608-076
|Resolution:
|4471x2976
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017. [Image 1 of 7], by SFC Charles Burden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
