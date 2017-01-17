Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy's farewell ceremony Jan. 17, 2017.

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley addresses the audience during a during a farewell ceremony for Under Secretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden)

