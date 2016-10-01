(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carderock mentored students qualify in First LEGO League Competition

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2016

    Students on Burning Tree Elementary School’s For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) LEGO League team compete at the FIRST LEGO League competition regional qualifier Jan. 10. With guidance from their mentors at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, the team placed in second in the “Trash Trek”-themed competition with their proposal to recycle the school’s plastic bags. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

