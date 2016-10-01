Students on Burning Tree Elementary School’s For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) LEGO League team compete at the FIRST LEGO League competition regional qualifier Jan. 10. With guidance from their mentors at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, the team placed in second in the “Trash Trek”-themed competition with their proposal to recycle the school’s plastic bags. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2016 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 12:03 Photo ID: 3186897 VIRIN: 160110-O-IL267-001 Resolution: 2129x2099 Size: 748.14 KB Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carderock mentored students qualify in First LEGO League Competition, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.