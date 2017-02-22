U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Denton, 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies during a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

