(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 10 of 18]

    Refueling the fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in support of a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 10:33
    Photo ID: 3186720
    VIRIN: 170222-F-XF291-0179
    Resolution: 2974x4468
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 18], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS
    Refueling the fight against ISIS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Super Hornet
    "379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    379th AEW
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    aerial refueling"
    AFCENT
    RAAF
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    F/A-18
    Air Force
    USAF
    340th EARS
    Royal Australian Air Force
    ISIL
    OIR
    Da’esh
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF - OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT