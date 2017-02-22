Refueling the fight against ISIS

A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Super Hornet flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling in support of an Operation Inherent Resolve mission Feb. 22, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

