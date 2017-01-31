(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Harrington hosts SLSS

    ITALY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Meredith March 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, the U.S. Army Africa commander, presents objectives to senior leader strategy session participants at the Golden Lion conference center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 31, 2017. The three-day conference focused on expanding USARAF leaders’ regional and sub-regional understanding of Africa’s Lake Chad basin. (U.S. Army Africa photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harrington hosts SLSS, by Meredith March, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Africa
    USARAF
    Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington
    senior leader strategic seminar

