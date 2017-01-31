Harrington hosts SLSS

Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, the U.S. Army Africa commander, presents objectives to senior leader strategy session participants at the Golden Lion conference center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 31, 2017. The three-day conference focused on expanding USARAF leaders’ regional and sub-regional understanding of Africa’s Lake Chad basin. (U.S. Army Africa photo)

