JROTC drill competition inspires excellence, path to military service

Members of the Thunderbird High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps armed drill team perform during the exhibition drill portion of the 18th Annual West-Mitchell drill meet at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 18. More than 400 JROTC cadets, representing 20 high schools, competed in the drill meet hosted by the Arizona National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing in Phoenix. The JROTC units competed in eight different drill categories, including inspection, armed and unarmed regulation, color guard, and armed and unarmed exhibition drills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell)

