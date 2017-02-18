(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JROTC drill competition inspires excellence, path to military service [Image 1 of 5]

    JROTC drill competition inspires excellence, path to military service

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell 

    161st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Thunderbird High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps armed drill team perform during the exhibition drill portion of the 18th Annual West-Mitchell drill meet at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 18. More than 400 JROTC cadets, representing 20 high schools, competed in the drill meet hosted by the Arizona National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing in Phoenix. The JROTC units competed in eight different drill categories, including inspection, armed and unarmed regulation, color guard, and armed and unarmed exhibition drills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wesley Parrell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC drill competition inspires excellence, path to military service [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Wesley Parrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    High School
    Drill
    JROTC
    Leadership
    Drill Team
    Color Guard
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Arizona National Guard
    Rifle
    Goldwater
    AZNG

