    Excellence in Education Reception – Challenge our Children [Image 1 of 3]

    Excellence in Education Reception – Challenge our Children

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2016

    Photo by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rapp, Col. Hernandez and Carlisle Area Scholl District Superintendent John Friend (green tie) stand with the Carlisle Area School District honorees during the Excellence in Education Reception, April 29.

    This work, Excellence in Education Reception – Challenge our Children [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US Army War College
    Carlisle Barracks
    USAWC
    Excellence in education

