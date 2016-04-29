Key Speaker Col. Bryan Hernandez speaks to local educators during the Excellence in Education Reception offering them a glimpse into the life of a military child, April 29.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 08:03
|Photo ID:
|3186593
|VIRIN:
|160429-D-AM898-280
|Resolution:
|1173x1200
|Size:
|166.33 KB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Excellence in Education Reception – Challenge our Children [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT