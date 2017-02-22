Col. Jeffery Carter, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 1st TSC / 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) speaks for the African American / Black History Month observance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Feb. 22, 2017. The 316th ESC is an U.S. Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. currently deployed to Camp Arifjan in support of the 1st TSC mission of providing logistics support throughout the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations.
This work, Col. Carter Speaks, by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
