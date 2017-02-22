(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Carter Speaks

    Col. Carter Speaks

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Col. Jeffery Carter, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 1st TSC / 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) speaks for the African American / Black History Month observance at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Feb. 22, 2017. The 316th ESC is an U.S. Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. currently deployed to Camp Arifjan in support of the 1st TSC mission of providing logistics support throughout the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 07:01
    Photo ID: 3186588
    VIRIN: 170222-A-PF724-016
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Carter Speaks, by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    soldier
    CENTCOM
    profile
    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    u.s. army.
    Fort Bragg
    USAR
    316th ESC
    316th sustainment command expeditionary
    Warrior Citizen
    christopher bigelow
    through the lens
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    !st Theater Sustainment Command
    soldierforlife
    USARRC

