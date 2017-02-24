(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew

    Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170224-N-KH151-078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo Otero/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Capt. Buzz Donnelly

