170224-N-KH151-078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo Otero/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 02:24
|Photo ID:
|3186426
|VIRIN:
|170224-N-KH151-078
|Resolution:
|4939x2778
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
