170224-N-KH151-078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 24, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Ronald Reagan is currently undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability, which is a planned maintenance period to ensure the ship is operationally ready for future patrols. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo Otero/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 02:24 Photo ID: 3186426 VIRIN: 170224-N-KH151-078 Resolution: 4939x2778 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses the crew [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.